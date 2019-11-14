TN contractor booked after man dies cleaning tank

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:11 IST

The police on Wednesday booked a contractor in connection with the death of a 26-year-old while cleaning a septic tank at a Chennai mall a day ago. E Dhandapani, has been booked for hiring five men in violation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013. He was produced in court which has remanded him to 15-day custody.

“This is the first time we have booked a contractor under the act which could ensure ~10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family,” Anna Salai police station inspector Chandra Mohan said. He said cases have also been filed under IPC 304(1) for causing death by negligence and SC/ST act. Dhandapiani had hired five men to clean the tank and had promised them ~500 each. Arun Kumar died while rescuing his brother Ranjith Kumar who had fainted inside the tank of Express Avenue Mall.