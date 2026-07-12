TN govt deputes IPS officer to expedite victims’ repatriation after Vietnam boat tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday deputed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Santosh Hadimani to Vietnam to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of 10 people killed in the Phu Quoc boat tragedy, officials said.

As many as 15 Indians lost their lives after the boat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc coast on July 11, with 10 of them from Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

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As many as 15 Indians lost their lives after the boat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc coast on July 11, with 10 of them from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.

The state government also said it was in close coordination with the ministry of external affairs and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

“In furtherance to this, chief minister reviewed the situation and has deputed Santosh Hadimani IPS (deputy inspector general of police, Salem) on behalf of Government of Tamil Nadu to immediately rush to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to expedite the repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased and to facilitate the treatment of those injured in coordination with the Embassy Authorities at Vietnam,” an official release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has directed officials to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, the ministry of external affairs and the Indian Embassy on rescue, medical assistance and repatriation of the mortal remains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has directed officials to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, the ministry of external affairs and the Indian Embassy on rescue, medical assistance and repatriation of the mortal remains. {{/usCountry}}

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Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Kanimozhi, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran extended their condolences to the bereaved families.