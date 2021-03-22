IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST

DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation.

Stalin, in a statement, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to take a pro-Sri Lanka stand while voting on the resolution that comes up on March 22 (at its 46th regular session). Stalin said that Modi’s silence “has caused shockwaves to Tamils around the world and in Tamil Nadu” after Sri Lankan foreign secretary Jayanath Colombage had said that India would vote in support of his country. “Union foreign minister Mr Jaisankar went to Sri Lanka. Mr Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held telephone talks but none of the press reports said that the talks discussed the resolution,” said Stalin. He called for Modi to gather support from other member states in favour of the resolution.

“While Tamils are anxiously waiting for India’s position, it is painful that the BJP government has allowed the Sri Lankan foreign secretary to decide India’s stand. Nine-crore Tamils living across the world will never forgive them if Tamil’s interests are betrayed,” he added.

DMK’s ally, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, a known sympathiser of the outlawed militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), said the BJP-led Centre won’t be forgiven if they favour Sri Lanka. The LTTE fought for an independent homeland for Tamil in Sri Lanka and was found responsible for assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur over the issue.

Leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, who is in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, wrote to external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday requesting to vote for the resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka. He recalled that Modi in a public meeting in Chennai in February had assured that India was committed to ensuring that Tamils lived in Sri Lanka in peace, dignity and equality. “Justice for Tamils killed in the 2009 genocide in Sri Lanka remains elusive for the victims after 12 years,” Ramadoss said in his statement. “Peace in Sri Lanka and maintaining India’s position as the dominant ally are vital for our national interests,” he said, adding that Sri Lanka has changed its position with India and taken its relationship with China to a higher level.

Also read: ‘Karunanidhi did not trust Stalin, how will people’, says Tamil Nadu CM

In the last twelve years, there have been seven resolutions on Sri Lanka at the UNHRC where India’s position varies from voting against Sri Lanka and abstaining as influenced by local coalition politics after a three-decade-long war between the army and the LTTE ended in 2009. Tamil Nadu’s politicians have consistently advocated for equal rights for Tamils who are a minority in the Sinhalese- Buddhist island nation and continue to seek devolution of powers through the 13th Amendment.

Ahead of the vote in March 2013, the DMK pulled out of the UPA alliance which was in power at the centre for not doing enough to address the alleged human rights violations of Tamils. The DMK and ruling AIADMK, in their election manifesto for the assembly polls on April 6, made promises for Sri Lankan refugees living in the state from granting them dual citizenship to international probe to monthly payouts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
india news

Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Assembly elections Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore

By Chetan Chauhan, Divya Chandrababu and Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
New Delhi/ Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram With several key states headed to polls, political parties have promised all kinds of sops to different sections of the population depending on their voter base
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
At around 6 am on Sunday, three coracles ventured into the over 150-acre lake in BTM Layout, a suburban neighbourhood in the southern side of Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry is set to issue in a month guidelines that will open up wildlife rich forest areas across the country to eco-tourism, a move that officials say targets positioning India as a global destination for such travel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: MP CM

By Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
On completing one year of his third term, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh speaks to Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira of Hindi Hindustan about the challenges of Covid-19, a resurgence in infections and the revenue shortfall the state is facing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘I trust easily’: Mamata takes jibe at Adhikaris

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday she was not able to recognise the “true face” of the “influential” Adhikari family, without naming it, after her aide since the birth of her party and her adversary Suvendu Adhikari’s father, Sisir Adhikari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
DIBRUGARH: On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court directed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam not to take coercive action against tea garden owners over non-compliance of a recent governmentorder regarding increase in daily wages of tea-garden workers in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi and Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Dehradun After the “ripped jeans” faux pas, Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday courted another controversy by saying “the US enslaved India for 200 years” and questioned people’s complaints about getting less subsidised ration during the pandemic, saying they should have had more children if they wanted better supplies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kolkata The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development of infrastructure in Kolkata and other districts, and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election beginning March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign via video conferencing on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of Mahakumbh, Centre raises Covid flag

By Rhythma Kaul, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The Centre has raised concern about the potential surge of Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Mahakumbh and directed the Uttarakhand government to put in place stringent measures to control the spread of the viral illness at the religious congregation scheduled to begin in Haridwar on April 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

After beating plates, MP govt to blow sirens to create awareness about Covid-19

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The chief minister said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
india news

Mansukh Hiran murder solved, Sachin Vaze prime accused: Maha ATS

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said: “The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran’s death case.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP