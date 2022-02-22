TN local body polls: DMK wins big, BJP outperforms regional players and other takeaways

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, emerged the clear winner in the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu. The elections were held after over a decade.

Eligible voters exercised their franchise in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 local urban bodies. A total of 57,778 candidates were in the fray for 12,838 posts.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Stalin said the DMK's performance in the local body polls vindicated the Dravidian model of good governance of his administration.

"As the DMK-led UPA is winning with a huge margin, I thank the people. This is a certificate given to the last nine months of our governance. This is a reorganisation for the Dravidian model," Stalin said.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came a distant second, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AIADMK and the BJP were allies in the 2021 assembly elections. The parties contested the local polls separately.

Here are some of the important takeaways:

> The DMK has won a majority in all the 21 municipal corporations, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, and also secured victory in most of the 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

> The Stalin-led party has won 946 wards in corporations, 2,360 in municipalities and 4,388 in town panchayats. These include local bodies in the home turf of AIADMK leaders like former chief ministers K Palaniswami (Edappadi, Salem district) and O Panneerselvam (Periyakulam, Theni district).

> Of the total 200 wards in the Greater Chennai Corporation, the DMK has won in 133, followed by the AIADMK in 15. The BJP could win one ward.

> The DMK has won a majority of the seats in the western part of the state, a stronghold of the AIADMK. These include a stellar performance in Coimbatore.

> On victory in this region, Stalin spoke about his pledge made after the 2021 Assembly election to work for all sections of people and regions, including for those who have not voted for the DMK. Such complete dedication to ensure people's welfare has led to the DMK capturing even the western 'Kongu' region, the CM said.

> The AIADMK that came a distant second with over 2,000 ward member posts thanked voters who chose the party and said it would continue in people's work with full commitment.

> This time's winners in the urban local body polls include a mother-son duo from the Sozhavandhan Town Panchayat (ward 13 and 8), a couple from the Alanganallur Town Panchayat (ward 4 and 5) and a transwoman from the Vellore Municipal Corporation (ward 38).

> The BJP said it has emerged as the third party in Tamil Nadu. “The BJP got a great victory. It has entered many places where there was no presence earlier,” state BJP chief K Annamalai said. He had earlier spoken about seeking a repolling in a number of wards and moving the high court alleging misuse of power by the DMK.

> The BJP’s win, though relatively marginal, is noteworthy as it managed to outperform regional outfits like the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, PMK, Naam Tamizhar Katchi, and the Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Also, the BJP's gains cover many regions across the state.

> Among the DMK’s allies, the Congress and Left parties have managed to bag some seats, pushing the front’s tally beyond the two-thirds mark. The Congress won 73 corporation seats, 151 municipal wards and 368 town panchayat seats. The Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and Indiya Jananayaga Katchi have also won a few wards.

> The TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam won three corporation wards, 33 in municipalities and 66 in town panchayats. The DMDK has won 12 seats in municipalities and 23 in town panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies and bureau)