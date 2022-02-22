TN urban local body poll results: Stalin says DMK win validates ‘Dravidian model’ of rule

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the outcome of the urban local body elections was a testament to the “Dravidian model” of governance that the state witnessed over the past nine months.

Stalin, who heads the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that has emerged a clear winner in the local body elections, took to Twitter to express his jubilation at the ruling camp’s win.

For Tamil Nadu election updates: Read here

“The election result is a validation of the nine months of hard work… of the Dravidian model of government that we have given the people of Tamil Nadu. We are not arrogant because of the success we have had, and we have not become tired. I will work to maintain the trust people have placed in me and my government!” his tweet read when loosely translated from Tamil.

According to the latest updates, the ruling camp has been declared winner in 133 of the 200 wards in Chennai, followed by the AIADMK that had 15 seats in its kitty. The BJP won a lone ward in the capital.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the CM said, "As the DMK-led UPA alliance is winning by huge margins, I thank the people… This is a reorganisation of the Dravidian model," said Stalin.

The local body elections were held across the southern state after about nine months of Assembly election in which the DMK won 133 of the 234 seats on its own.

After a gap of 11 years, the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts.