TN next target of BJP’s divisive politics, says DMK coalition

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu on Sunday appealed to people and all other secular parties to not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) deprive all sections of the society of the right to worship. MK Stalin (PTI)

“It has become a routine for the BJP and its affiliates, the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations to systematically divide people on religious lines and seek political gain from it,” the statement read. “They are doing such divisive politics in the form of Babri Masjid and Ajmer Dargah. Their next target is Tamil Nadu,” it added.

The statement was signed by 12 parties in the DMK’s coalition and part of the INDIA bloc, including Congress, Left parties (CPI, CPI-M) and Indian Union Muslim League.

The development took place after the BJP and other right-wing organisations held a massive protest earlier this month against a few people, reportedly belonging to the Muslim community, for allegedly consuming meat at the hillock of Thiruparankundram at Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. The hill houses the Thiruparankundram Murugan temple as well as a dargah, and people from both the communities have co-existed since ages.

“Since the time of our ancestors, it has been a tradition to offer prayers at the Subramania Swamy Temple (another temple that is part of the hill) and to offer goats and chickens as offerings and perform annadanam (offering free food) at the Sikandar Dargah from time to time to fulfil one’s vows. Not only Muslims but also Hindus visit the Dargah to fulfil one’s vows,” the statement read.

The coalition parties alleged that the BJP and RSS are spreading false news against these practices, and thanked the local residents of Thiruparankundram for remaining united despite the attempts of “divisive forces”.

“In Tamil Nadu, during the previous AIADMK regime (when they were in alliance with the BJP before breaking off in September 2023), small right-wing organisations had started sprouting and growing with the support of the BJP,” the statement read. “Those who had been suppressed for the last three years have started their divisive politics with the election in mind. They are planning and staging conspiracies to disrupt the unity of Tamil Nadu in order to reap the electoral gains of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” it added.

The DMK on Saturday won an assembly by-election in Erode East and Tamil Nadu’s next assembly elections is scheduled to be held in 2026.

Chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to orchestrate riots in Tamil Nadu over the issue of the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple while speaking during a statewide agitation, which the DMK government launched to protest against the Union Budget.

“Despite running the Union government for more than 10 years, the BJP has not taken any meaningful steps for the interests of Tamil Nadu,” the statement read. “Even in the Union Budget Statement for 2025, the BJP has not spared even a small amount for the development of Tamil Nadu’s railways , the announcement of the new Coimbatore-Madurai Metro Rail project , the appropriate financial allocation for Tamil Nadu , the disaster relief fund, or the development of the state’s industry , trade and agriculture.”

On Sunday, Stalin said that for rejecting the National Education Policy 2020, the BJP-led Union government has taken away ₹2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu’s students and now they have handed it over to other states. “The Union BJP Government’s unjust attitude against Tamil Nadu knows no bounds!” Stalin wrote on X.

He added, “This is nothing short of coercion, punishing our students for standing up for their rights. No government in India’s history has been so ruthless to strangle access to education for political revenge against a State. The BJP has once again proven itself to be the face of injustice and hatred towards Tamil Nadu and its people!”

In response, BJP state president K Annamalai said that Tamil Nadu has lost its sheen and is at the bottom of the table in numeracy and basic language proficiency in Tamil. He accused Stalin of bringing down the quality of education, politicising it, and depriving children of equal opportunities.

“The TN govt committed in March last year that it will implement all aspects of Samagra Shiksha, including PM Shri, from the beginning of this academic year,” Annamalai said on X.

He added, “How do you expect the Centre to pay the State for a programme that is not implemented? As per the recent fund releases to states under SSA, 35 of 36 States/UTs are yet to receive the allocated amount for the year 2024-25. Do you have no shame in spreading a lie that the funds allocated to TN are diverted to other states?”