‘To be or not to be…’: What Supreme Court said in Harish Rana euthanasia case | Top quotes

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over 13 years following a fall from a building. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who suffered severe brain injury and has been in a vegetative state since 2013. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Who is Harish Rana? In coma for 12 years, man gets passive euthanasia nod from Supreme Court

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan permitted the withdrawal of artificial life support, citing medical reports that showed Rana had suffered severe brain injury in 2013 when he fell from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation, and had been in an irreversible vegetative state ever since, surviving only through clinically administered nutrition provided via feeding tubes.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in coma for over a decade

The court said Medical boards concluded that continuing treatment merely prolonged biological existence without any prospect of recovery. The bench also directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to shift Rana to its palliative care centre and oversee the withdrawal of life support in a dignified manner.

Here are the top quotes from the court in this historic ruling:

Top quotes from the judgment “Harish Rana… was once a young, bright boy.” The court noted that a fall from the fourth floor of his accommodation left him in a persistent vegetative state with severe paralysis, as per LiveLaw. “If the medical treatment is not making any difference, there is no point in continuing with such treatment and making Harish suffer for no good reason,” The bench said. “Continuation of treatment merely prolongs his biological existence without any therapeutic improvement.” “When the primary and secondary medical boards have certified withdrawal of life support, there is no need for the court’s intervention,” the bench stated, as per PTI. “Life support must be withdrawn in a humane and dignified manner,” The court said, directing AIIMS to implement a tailored plan through palliative care. “To be or not to be…” Justice Pardiwala referenced the famous Shakespeare line while discussing the right to die with dignity, reported news agency ANI. “His family never left his side… to love someone is to care for them even in the darkest times,” The bench added, praising Rana’s parents for their dedication and care. ALSO READ | ‘Judiciary is bleeding’: What SC said while banning NCERT Class 8 book over ‘corruption’ chapter | Top quotes

While granting relief in Rana’s case, the court also urged the Union government to consider bringing comprehensive legislation on passive euthanasia.

(With agency inputs)