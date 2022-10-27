Khushbu Sundar tweets on DMK leader's remark, Kanimozhi issues an apology

Kanimozhi, an MP of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, issued an apology for certain remarks made by a party colleague during an event about actor-turned-women politicians in the Bharatiya Janata Party. (BJP)

The issue was pointed out to her by her former party colleague and now BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, also an actor-turned-politician who said that when men abuse women, it shows the kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in.

Tagging Kanimozhi in the tweet, Sundar further said that such men call themselves followers of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, popularly known as Kalaignar, and asked if this is the new Dravidian model under chief minister MK Stalin.

“These men insult the womb of a woman.Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule @KanimozhiDMK.”

Soon after, the Thoothukkud MP said that she is apologising as a woman and human being for what was said and that this can never be tolerated irrespective of who said it. She said that she can open issue an apology because her party and leader MK Stalin do not condone such behaviour.

“I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said.This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it,of the space it was said or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this.”

Later, Sundar thanked Kanimozhi for taking a stand.

According to reports, a DMK leader made some derogatory remarks about women leaders in the state BJP unit, including Sundar and others like Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami – all of them actor-turned-politicians.

The DMK leader reportedly said the saffron camp was dependent on the women to expand its base in the southern state.

