To PM Modi's 'we now release cheetahs', Owaisi adds 'And rapists'

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Amid the outrage against the release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case, Owaisi said the BJP also releases rapists apart from cheetahs.

Owaisi commented on the release of the Bilkis Bano rapists and said the BJP government does not only release cheetahs. (ANI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday commented on the Bilkis Bano case amid the fresh row triggered by the Gujarat government's submission in the Supreme Court that the order for the release of the 11 convicts came from the Union home ministry. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat on Wednesday and said that the country has come a long way from releasing pigeons to releasing cheetahs, Owaisi added 'rapists' to the list. Also Read: Bilkis case convict was booked for ‘outraging woman's modesty’ while on parole

Though the CBI was in against the release of the Bilkis Bano rape convicts, they were released on the ground of good behaviour and that they served their term, the Gujarat government said. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, one of the 11 accused, molested a woman while he was out of parole during June 2020.

Based on this new revealtion, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra asked the definition of "good behaviour". "Achhe din, achhe log. Beti ko molest karna bhi aapke liye 'good behaviour'?" Mahua tweeted. Mocking the BJP, she said the first item on the BJP's poll manifesto will be the promise to release all "sanskari" rapists and killers on every national holiday if re-elected. The Trinamool MP earlier pointed out that the Centre allowed a bulk remission of all 11 instead of considering their cases individually. Mahua also highlighted that each of the convicts spent around four years out of jail on parole.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
asaduddin owaisi bilkis bano pm modi
