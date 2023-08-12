‘Today Dalits & tribals are getting the respect they deserved’: Modi after laying foundation for Sant Ravidas Temple

Asserting that his government's focus is on the welfare of the poor and empowerment of every section of society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that today for the first time in the country, Dalits, backwards and tribals are getting the respect they deserved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

The Prime Minister was speaking after performing Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The memorial will be built at a cost of over ₹100 crores here.

During the programme, PM Modi also dedicated the nation and laid the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than ₹4,000 crores.

In his address, PM Modi recalled various developmental projects of the Central government, being undertaken for tribals and other backward societies.

"In Banaras, birthplace of Sant Ravidas ji, a temple was revamped. I myself had the privilege of attending that event. The Global Steel Park, being built here in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has also been named after Saint Ravidas Ji. We have also taken up the responsibility of developing important places related to the life of Babasaheb as Panch Teerth," PM Modi said.

"Similarly, today museums are being built in many states of the country to immortalize the glorious history of the tribal society. (Our government) started the tradition of celebrating the birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled that the Habibganj railway station here has also been named after Rani Kamalapati of the Gond community. "The station of Patalpani is also named after Tantya Mama," he said, adding that today, for the first time in the country, Dalits, backward and tribals are getting the respect they deserved.

