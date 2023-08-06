Rain news LIVE updates: Light showers likely in Delhi, other states today
Rain today news LIVE updates: Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall Sunday; Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are on ‘yellow' alert for the next 24 hours.
Rain today LIVE news updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in many states on Sunday and the coming week. It said a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring regions; a cyclonic circulation lying over Gujarat and its neighbourhood; a western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu will further influence the rainfall occurrence next week.
A day after Delhi received a fresh spell of rain, the IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh was put on a yellow alert Sunday; however, the IMD said the state is likely to get respite from the rain after August 6 for four days. Meanwhile, Uttarakahnd and Uttar Pradesh will continue to receive rainfall till Wednesday.
Odisha, which faced the wrath of extremely heavy rainfall over the past week that affected over 6 lakh people, will also get a brief respite as the weather body said there was no major rain warning for the state for till Monday. Bihar was also put on a yellow alert by the regional weather department for the next 24 hours, anticipating heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning till 8:30am on Monday. Some parts of north Jharkhand may also receive heavy rainfall today, Ranchi's weather station said.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 06:34 AM
Jharkhand rain: Giridih, Dumka, Deoghar, Pakur and other districts on ‘yellow’ alert today
The weather station in Jharkhand's Ranchi put northern districts inluding Giridih, Dumka, Pakur, Deoghar among others on a yellow alert for Sunday. In these regions, some places may witness isolated heavy rainfall, the weather office predicted. Other districts such as Ranchi, Dhanbad, Latehar, Khunti remained on a 'green' alert as no significant rainfall activity was anticipated, the prediction further said.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 06:11 AM
Odisha rain: Brief respite from rain for next 48 hours, says IMD
Around 6 lakh people have been affected due to heavy rain and floods in the rivers like Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Salandi and some other small tributaries, the officials have said. The weather said the state would get a brief respite from rain activities till Monday.
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 05:41 AM
Delhi predicted to receive light rain showers today
The weather department forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall for Delhi on Sunday. The region had received a fresh spell of rain on Saturday morning.