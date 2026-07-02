Rain lashes Delhi, flooded roads in Mumbai, Rudraprayag under water as monsoon fury hits India

The southwest monsoon continued its advance across the country on Thursday, bringing rainfall to Delhi. While showers provided relief from humid and hot conditions in several regions, heavy rain also triggered landslides, flooding and disruptions in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts, warning of more rain in several states over the coming days.

Monsoon in India | Top 10 updates

1. Delhi receives rain: Several parts of the national capital received moderate rainfall on Thursday morning, providing relief from humid weather conditions. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for the day.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Monsoon in Uttarakhand: The southwest monsoon spread across all parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The meteorological department has issued an Orange alert for Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in five districts, including Dehradun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Monsoon in Uttarakhand: The southwest monsoon spread across all parts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The meteorological department has issued an Orange alert for Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in five districts, including Dehradun. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Monsoon completes advance over Himachal Pradesh: The southwest monsoon also covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall over the next seven days and advised residents and tourists to remain alert because of the possibility of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Also read | 9 dead as heavy rain, landslides wreak havoc in several states

4. Lightning claims two lives in Uttar Pradesh: Two people died and eight others, including four children, suffered burn injuries after lightning struck at separate locations in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Wednesday, according to officials quoted by PTI.

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5. Monsoon death toll rises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka: Heavy monsoon rain left seven people dead across Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka on Wednesday. Landslides, flooded roads and transport disruptions affected normal life in several areas.

6. Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar witnessed a second consecutive day of heavy rainfall. Several low-lying areas experienced waterlogging, while road traffic and suburban train services were disrupted after the eastern and western suburbs recorded between 90 mm and 99 mm of rainfall.

Also read | Alert systems to be activated as water level nears warning mark amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

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BMC on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall during the night and into Friday morning.

7. Delhi likely to receive monsoon within two days: The IMD has said the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi within the next two days. Its arrival will end a prolonged wait and mark the latest onset over the national capital in five years.

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8. Rain in Rajasthan: Multiple parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall this week amid conditions favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon,IMD said.

9. Rain brings respite to Punjab and Haryana: Rainfall across several districts of Punjab and Haryana brought relief from the intense heat on Wednesday. Showers were reported from Mohali, Kharar, Pathankot, Patiala and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, while Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Chandigarh also received rain.

10. Flood in Arunachal Pradesh: Floods and heavy rainfall continued to affect Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in East Siang district as the state remained impacted by heavy rain, flash floods and landslides.

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(With inputs from ANI, PTI)