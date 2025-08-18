Toll plaza employees thrash soldier after tying him to pole in UP’s Meerut

A group of toll plaza employees tied a 26-year-old Army soldier on his way to rejoin duty in Srinagar after a leave during the Kanwar Yatra to a pole and kicked, punched, and hit him with sticks in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A video of the assault, showing 8–10 men surrounding Kapil Singh and beating him, went viral. A video of the assault, showing 8–10 men surrounding Kapil Singh and beating him, went viral. (Sourced)

Singh, a Rajput Regiment soldier from Gotka village, got into an argument with the Bhuni Toll Plaza employees when he requested them to allow him to pass quickly as he had to catch a 5am flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Monday. He said he also showed them his ID.

Bittu, the toll plaza’s security in charge, allegedly started manhandling Singh, who suffered injuries to his nose. When Singh stepped out of his car, toll workers tied him to a pole and beat him. His brother, Devendra, who tried to save him, was also assaulted.

A group of people from Gotka rushed to the spot and staged a protest at the toll plaza, demanding the immediate removal of the staff who assaulted Singh. The uproar continued until around 9:30pm when police rushed to the scene and managed to pacify the crowd.

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra said four toll employees who assaulted the soldier and his brother have been arrested. “Two police teams have been formed, and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.”