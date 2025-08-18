Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Toll plaza employees thrash soldier after tying him to pole in UP’s Meerut

ByDeepak Lavania
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 12:30 pm IST

Kapil Singh, a Rajput Regiment soldier, got into an argument with the Bhuni Toll Plaza employees when he requested them to allow him to pass quickly as he had to catch a flight

A group of toll plaza employees tied a 26-year-old Army soldier on his way to rejoin duty in Srinagar after a leave during the Kanwar Yatra to a pole and kicked, punched, and hit him with sticks in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A video of the assault, showing 8–10 men surrounding Kapil Singh and beating him, went viral.

A video of the assault, showing 8–10 men surrounding Kapil Singh and beating him, went viral. (Sourced)
A video of the assault, showing 8–10 men surrounding Kapil Singh and beating him, went viral. (Sourced)

Singh, a Rajput Regiment soldier from Gotka village, got into an argument with the Bhuni Toll Plaza employees when he requested them to allow him to pass quickly as he had to catch a 5am flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Monday. He said he also showed them his ID.

Bittu, the toll plaza’s security in charge, allegedly started manhandling Singh, who suffered injuries to his nose. When Singh stepped out of his car, toll workers tied him to a pole and beat him. His brother, Devendra, who tried to save him, was also assaulted.

A group of people from Gotka rushed to the spot and staged a protest at the toll plaza, demanding the immediate removal of the staff who assaulted Singh. The uproar continued until around 9:30pm when police rushed to the scene and managed to pacify the crowd.

Police superintendent Rakesh Kumar Mishra said four toll employees who assaulted the soldier and his brother have been arrested. “Two police teams have been formed, and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Toll plaza employees thrash soldier after tying him to pole in UP’s Meerut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On