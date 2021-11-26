Tomato prices expected to fall in December with pick up in arrivals: Govt

The average retail price of tomatoes will fall in December as the arrival of the common vegetable ingredient from north Indian states will start from the beginning of the next month, the government said on Friday. The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution stated that the arrival of tomatoes is expected to be at par with last year which could bring much-needed relief to consumers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of Thursday, the average retail price of tomatoes was at ₹67 per kilogram, 63% higher than last year. The ministry pointed towards the delayed arrivals of tomatoes from north Indian states followed by heavy rains in the southern part of the country which disrupted the supply chain and damaged the crop as well.

“The all-India average retail price of Tomato has been on the rise from the end of September 2021 due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these Sates,” the ministry said, adding that slight disruptions in the supply chain or damage due to heavy rains results in a spurt in prices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tomato price hike sparks meme fest. Posts leave people teary-eyed, with laughter

As per the government’s estimate, the Kharif production this year stood at 69.52 lakh metric tonnes, marginally less than 70.12 lakh metric tonnes produced last year. The arrivals in November, however, were only 19.62 lakh metric tonnes this year as compared to 21.32 lakh metric tonnes in 2020.

“Tomato arrivals from North Indian States will start from the beginning of December itself, which will add to availability and lead to fall in prices. In December, arrival is expected to be at par with last year,” the ministry added.

The price rise of onion, meanwhile, substantially subsided in October. According to the ministry, the all-India average retail price of Onion as of Thursday was at ₹39 per kilogram, 32% lower than last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON