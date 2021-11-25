Home / Trending / Tomato price hike sparks meme fest. Posts leave people teary-eyed, with laughter
trending

Tomato price hike sparks meme fest. Posts leave people teary-eyed, with laughter

Many are showing their dissatisfaction on Twitter – so much so that the hashtag #TomatoPrice is trending.
A Twitter meme that followed the tomato price hike.&nbsp;(twitter/@Special_033)
A Twitter meme that followed the tomato price hike. (twitter/@Special_033)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Tomato, a key ingredient, has seen a steep rise in price in the recent days. In some places across the country, it is even being sold at over 100 per kg as opposed to a much lower price in which it is usually available. Many are showing their dissatisfaction at this price rise by sharing their reactions on Twitter – so much so that the hashtag #TomatoPrice is trending. However, it has also turned into a golden opportunity for meme makers to share some rib-tickling posts on the topic.

Here we have collected some such memes that may make you laugh out loud.

Let’s start with this post by MakeMyTrip:

This is a post where a Twitter user compared the price of tomatoes to that of petrol.

Then there is this meme that shows what tomatoes are ‘thinking’ right now:

Another Twitter user found a way to bring in avocados in their conversation about tomatoes. Their post has a Peter Parker and Dr Strange related twist too.

Here are some other memes for you to enjoy:

What would you share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tomato twitter memes + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out