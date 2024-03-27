Top army commanders’ meet to focus on boosting readiness

The biannual Army Commanders’ Conference will begin on Thursday and will see the force’s top brass discuss issues related to enhancing the army’s operational effectiveness, importance of military innovation, adaptability, and investing in training and development programmes to boost readiness to take on new challenges, the army said on Wednesday. Army chief General Manoj Pande will chair the conference. (File)

The conference will be held in virtual mode on Thursday and in physical mode in New Delhi on April 1-2.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The conference serves as a pivotal forum for apex leadership of the Indian Army to brainstorm conceptual issues, review and assess the overall security situation. It will lay down key priorities facilitating important policy decisions to chart the course for future direction,” the army said in a statement.

Army chief General Manoj Pande will chair the conference.

On April 2, defence minister Rajnath Singh will deliver his keynote address. The army leadership will also be addressed by chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its wide scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready, the statement added.

The conference comes at a time when India and China are in talks to cool tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese senior military commanders concluded the 21st round of talks on February 19, 2023. They agreed to continue the military dialogue and maintain peace, but there was no immediate breakthrough.

Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have tens of thousands of troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre. Problems at Depsang and Demchok are still on the negotiating table.