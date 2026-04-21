Top court raps Centre for logistical lapse in audit of private varsities

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for not rendering the required logistical assistance to a court-appointed committee in a matter concerning audit of private universities and issued notice of contempt to the Union education secretary Vineet Joshi observing that such conduct is an “affront” to the highest court.

The matter has now been kept for April 27.(ANI)

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“Everybody is trying to delay because stakes in this matter are high,” observed a bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and NV Anjaria peeved by the inaction of the Centre to comply with a February order to provide a decent office space, support staff and other logistics to help a committee headed by RM Sharma, a former Indian Legal Service officer to examine affidavits filed by states, Union Territories and departments of central government in a matter where the court ordered an audit of functioning and regulation of standards in private universities.

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Sharma informed the court that his team was provided an office space in Shastri Bhawan which is in dilapidated condition and it was further learnt by him that the building is slated for demolition and renovation in a month or two.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench said, “In the tentative view of the court, such conduct by Secretary, Education in failing to ensure adequate facilities and infrastructure to officers appointed by us is a direct affront to this court and amounts to contempt.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said, “In the tentative view of the court, such conduct by Secretary, Education in failing to ensure adequate facilities and infrastructure to officers appointed by us is a direct affront to this court and amounts to contempt.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The matter has now been kept for April 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter has now been kept for April 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Supreme Court asks NCLAT to decide on monitoring of 14 Supertech projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Supreme Court asks NCLAT to decide on monitoring of 14 Supertech projects {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The order of the court came in a petition filed by a student of Amity University who was harassed for seeking change of her name in the college records. The court expanded the scope of the petition and issued pan-India directions by asking states/UTs to collect information about who runs these universities, what wages are paid to the staff, and the composition and mode of selection to such bodies which run the institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order of the court came in a petition filed by a student of Amity University who was harassed for seeking change of her name in the college records. The court expanded the scope of the petition and issued pan-India directions by asking states/UTs to collect information about who runs these universities, what wages are paid to the staff, and the composition and mode of selection to such bodies which run the institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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