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Top court raps Centre for logistical lapse in audit of private varsities

The order of the court came in a petition filed by a student of Amity University who was harassed for seeking change of her name in the college records.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 08:45 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for not rendering the required logistical assistance to a court-appointed committee in a matter concerning audit of private universities and issued notice of contempt to the Union education secretary Vineet Joshi observing that such conduct is an “affront” to the highest court.

The matter has now been kept for April 27.(ANI)

“Everybody is trying to delay because stakes in this matter are high,” observed a bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and NV Anjaria peeved by the inaction of the Centre to comply with a February order to provide a decent office space, support staff and other logistics to help a committee headed by RM Sharma, a former Indian Legal Service officer to examine affidavits filed by states, Union Territories and departments of central government in a matter where the court ordered an audit of functioning and regulation of standards in private universities.

Also Read: Supreme Court panel defends reforms at Bankey Bihari temple

Sharma informed the court that his team was provided an office space in Shastri Bhawan which is in dilapidated condition and it was further learnt by him that the building is slated for demolition and renovation in a month or two.

 
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