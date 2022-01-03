Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Top LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter: J&K Police
Top LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter: J&K Police

The Inspector general of police of Kashmir said the encounter was underway.
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Salim Parray, a top wanted commander belonging to the proscribed Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), was killed during an encounter on Monday.

The Inspector general of police of Kashmir said the encounter operation was underway. He further said Parray was killed in the Shalimar garden area of the city.

(Further details awaited)

