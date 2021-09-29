Total state of anarchy in Punjab Congress, selfish leaders cannot run stable govt: AAP

Taking note of the latest political turmoil in Punjab Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the ruling party for “complete and absolute anarchy” in its state unit.

Stating that “selfish leaders” are incompetent in running “stable, progressive, inclusive” administration, AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha tweeted: “Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?”

The political crisis within the ruling party deepened after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post just months ahead of the elections. He had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a bitter leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as chief minister 10 days ago while accusing the party’s high command of humiliating him.

Hours later, Malerkotla MLA Razia Sultana also resigned “in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu”.

The AAP is the main opposition party in the state.

In a video message to voters, Chadha claimed that the Congress in Punjab had made governance a matter of joke. “After Sidhu’s resignation, the people of Punjab feel insulted once again. The Congress has made a poor joke out of its government. In their political fight, if anyone has suffered any losses... it is the people of Punjab,” he said.

Seeking support for the Arvind Kejrjiwal-led party in the state elections next year, Chadha said: “Only the AAP can ensure you a beautiful future and a stable government in Punjab. The time has come that we work hard and get rid of an unstable government and people who only work for themselves. Only the AAP can save Punjab.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that Sidhu quit from his post as he “could not bear” that a Dalit has been made the chief minister. Following Captain’s resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the first Dalit chief minister of the state.

“This shows that Navjot Singh Sidhu is against Dalits. One poor son was made chief minister. Sidhu could not bear it. It is very sad,” he told reporters.

Besides AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Sidhu over his resignation.

“I had already said that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile; no one knows who he would hit. He destroyed Capt. Amarinder Singh when he became state Congress president, and now by resigning from the post, he has fallen in the Congress party. He is full of ego and thinks himself to be larger than life. I suggest to him that in case he wants any good for Punjab, he should leave the state and go to Mumbai,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said: “Punjab is paying a heavy price for the chaos that has gripped the Punjab Congress. While the ministers have not attended their offices for the last more than two months, the state governance has gone to the dogs.”

“In the coming assembly election, the people of Punjab would deliver a crushing defeat to the party for the sins it has committed in the state,” he added.

Former Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said Sidhu had “compromised with the faith” and “breached the trust” of the party high-command.

“It’s just not cricket ! What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing ?) PCC president by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament,” he tweeted.