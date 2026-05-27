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Tourist rush triggers traffic congestion in Shimla, 70,000 vehicles enter in 3 days

The Queen of Hills is witnessing traffic bottlenecks, with nearly 70,000 vehicles arriving in just the last three days, prompting the district police to intensify traffic management measures

Published on: May 27, 2026 07:49 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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A surge in tourist arrivals amid soaring temperatures in the plains has led to heavy traffic congestion in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, with over 1.54 lakh vehicles entering the hill station in the past week alone, police said.

According to the police department, approximately 6.31 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla since May 1. (Representative photo)

The Queen of Hills is witnessing traffic bottlenecks, with nearly 70,000 vehicles arriving in just the last three days, prompting the district police to intensify traffic management measures. According to the police department, approximately 6.31 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla since May 1.

Police said that over the past week, 154,450 vehicles entered the city, with nearly 70,000 of those arriving in just the last three days. With a high influx of vehicles entering the city daily, pressure on the traffic infrastructure continues to mount.

Also Read: Underpasses to be built at several locations to ease congestion: Himachal CM

Shimla additional superintendent of police Abhishek said that in response to the ever-increasing traffic pressure, police have formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

ASP Abhishek said that the Shimla Police are also actively sharing information via social media regarding traffic advisories, route diversions and the best routes to reach various destinations.

Anticipating a further increase in tourist inflow from June, officials said extra police force would be made available after the ongoing panchayat polls conclude on May 31.

 
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