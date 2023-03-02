Town Bordowali election results 2023: CM Manik Saha leading in early trends

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha who contested the second election of his political career and the first assembly election is now leading in the early trends. Congress's Asish Kumar Saha was initially leading from the Town Bordwali seat in the early trends as the postal ballots are being counted. Apart from Dr Manik Saha and Congress's Asish Kumar Saha, Trinamool's Ananta Banerjee is in the fray.

Chief minister Manik Saha has predicted a BJP tsunami in the state

Tripura election results: Follow Live updates

Manik Saha was made the chief minister last year as Biplab Deb was replaced keeping in mind the election. Though a veteran in politics, the 70-year-old surgeon never contested an election before 2022. After winning Town Bordowali in the bypoll, Manik Saha contested from that seat again this time.

Predicting a huge mandate for the BJP in Tripura, Dr Manik Saha said there is no chance that the BJP alliance will not have the majority mark. "BJP is a good student. The marks will be good," Dr Saha said.

Amid the counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly, Manik Saha paid a visit to the Tripura Sundari Maa temple and sought divine blessings. He was accompanied by the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

"Before the declaration of assembly election results, we pray for the blessings of Tripura Sundari Maa Temple.," Saha wrote in a social media post to which he also tagged pictures of his visit.

Most exit poll projections in the wake of the polling for Meghalaya and Nagaland Assemblies on February 27, gave a clear edge to the BJP, with the pollsters saying that party would reach the majority mark in the 60-member Assembly.

5 things to know about Dr Manik Saha

1. Dr Manik Saha is a 70-year-old medical practitioner.

2. In 2022, he contested his first election from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency in a bypoll. He is contesting this seat in this assembly election.

3. Manik Saha won the only Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura last year.

4. Apart from being a renowned doctor, Manik Saha is also known as a former badminton player.

5. Manik Saha quit Congress in 2016

