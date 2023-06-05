7 killed, 20 injured as tractor overturns and falls into canal in Guntur

HYDERABAD: Seven people were killed and 20 others injured when a tractor on which they were travelling overturned and plunged into a canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday , police said.

The Guntur Police said a group of 40 people were travelling on a tractor when the accident took place (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place at Vatticherukur village when a group of 40 people were travelling from Kondepadu village of Prathipadu block to Jupudi village of Chebrolu block on a tractor to attend a family function, Guntur (urban) superintendent of police K Arif Hafeez told reporters.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the tractor, which was apparently travelling at a high speed, lost control and overturned on the bund of the irrigation canal and plunged into the water. While three persons died on the spot, four others succumbed while being shifted to the Guntur general hospital. Another 20 persons sustained injuries, some of them seriously,” the police officer said.

Police identified the deceased as Mikkli Nagamma, Mamidi Jhansi Rani, Katta Nirmala, Garikapudi Mariamma, Garikapudi Ratnakumari, Garikapudi Suhasini and Salomi.

Senior police officers and district collector M Venugopal Reddy visited the spot. State irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu went to Guntur hospital to meet the injured.

Hafeez said the Guntur police have registered a case and are investigating.

