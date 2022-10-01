Tractor-trolley falls into Kanpur pond, 19 killed, say police

At least 27 people were killed and several injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a pond in the Saandh region of Kanpur on Saturday night, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said around 40 people were returning to Ghatampur after the passengers attended a “mundan” ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre (CHC) in Bheetergaon in ambulances arranged by police, district officials said, adding that more than a dozen people were declared dead at the facility.

SP Kanpur outer Tej Swaroop Singh said all the devotees were residents of Kortha village.

“They had gone to Chandrika Devi temple for darshan. On the way back the tractor trolley overturned and fell into a pond,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the accident and announced ₹2 lakh each as ex gratia to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured,” the chief minister said in a Tweet.

“The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident.

“Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Modi said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to PTI over the phone, District Magistrate (DM) Vishak G Ayyar said police and the district administration have been told to carry out the rescue operation and ensure all possible assistance to the victims.

“An investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind the accident,” the DM said, adding, “The exact death toll will be shared with the media soon.”

The chief minister is personally monitoring the rescue operation, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.