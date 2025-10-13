‘Tragic’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mourns deaths in boat accident in East Champaran

In a post on X on Sunday, Nitish Kumar wrote, “The boat accident in the Sikrahna River in the Lakhaura police station area of East Champaran district, resulting in the death of 3 people, is tragic.”

The Chief Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their strength during this difficult time.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over a tragic boat accident in the Sikrahna River in East Champaran's Lakhaura police station area, which claimed the lives of three passengers.

“Deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant the families of the deceased the strength to bear this sorrowful moment,” the post read.

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in East Champaran district, Bihar, where three passengers lost their lives after a boat overturned in the Sikrahna River near the Lakhaura police station area.

Earlier, on October 3, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences after four people lost their lives after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Kasba Jawanpur on the Katihar-Jogbani rail section.

The Chief Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a social media post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "The incident of four people their lives after being hit by Vande Bharat train at Purnia Junction is tragic. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the person injured in this accident. Praying to God to grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this hour of grief with patience."

Tragedy struck in Purnia district on Friday morning when four people lost their lives after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Kasba Jawanpur on the Katihar-Jogbani rail section, while many others sustained injuries and have been admitted to GMCH for treatment.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, officials from the Bihar Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) immediately reached the scene. The injured were admitted to a hospital.