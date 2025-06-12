Train derails near Shivaji Bridge station in New Delhi, no casualties

A coach of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train was derailed near the Shivaji bridge in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said, adding that no casualties have been reported. The movement of other trains remained unaffected.(PTI)

The train was traveling from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to Nizamuddin Railway Station when the incident occurred around 4.10 pm on the down main line.

“One coach of the train derailed, however, no injury to any person or damage to property has been reported. Police personnel, RPF staff, and railway authorities are present at the site,” a senior police officer said.

He added that the railway authorities are actively working to restore the derailed coach onto the track.

The movement of other trains remains unaffected.

“The remaining coaches have been removed from there. Only the derailed coach derailed is still at the site. Railway engineers are on-site working to resolve the issue,” the officer added.