Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar breaks silence on fake certificate row: ‘Proving guilty by…’

Facing allegations of misusing Other Backward Class (OBC) quota and disability provisions to secure a position in the civil service, probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar on Monday said the truth will prevail after she makes a submission before the central committee probing the charges. Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar speaks to media persons in Washim.(ANI)

“I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all,” Khedkar told reporters in Washim. “My job here as a probationer is to work and learn and that is what I am doing. I cannot make any comments on that,” she said.

Puja Khedkar has been under intense media glare after a controversy erupted over her reported demands for separate office space, an official vehicle, and other demands. It was later alleged that Khedkar, daughter of a retired bureaucrat, misused the OBC quota and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) provision to secure a position in the civil service.

Her father, Dilip Khedkar, had contested the Lok Sabha elections and had declared property worth ₹40 crore in his poll affidavit, raising questions on Puja's non-creamy layer certificate.

The Centre has constituted a single-member committee for re-examining documents submitted by Puja to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and then for IAS selection.

“The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” Puja said.

“Whenever the decision of the committee comes, it will be public and open to scrutiny. But right now I don’t have any right to tell you about the investigation going on,” she added.

The Indian Constitution is based on the fact that you are innocent till proven guilty, she said.

“So proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody’s part,” she added.

“Whatever my submission is, I will give it in front of the committee and the truth will come out,” Khedkar said.Puja was recently transferred from Pune to Washim after allegations of high-handedness during her probationary period at the Pune district collectorate. A controversy erupted over her reported demands for separate office space, an official vehicle, and other demands.