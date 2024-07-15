Pune Police seize Audi car of controversial IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar

The Pune city police early Sunday morning seized the Audi car used by probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly installing a red beacon and unauthorised ‘Maharashtra Government’ insignia equipped on it during her tenure at the Pune district collectorate. A luxury car was dropped off by the driver of the Khedkar family at the traffic division of Chaturshrungi police station. (ANI)

The police seized the car under section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), which empowers police to detain vehicles used without a certificate of registration and permit.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have seized the vehicle for the unauthorised use of red beacon and the process to scrutinise all valid documents, and papers is underway.”

The car has been registered in the name of a private engineering company, said police.

The luxury car was previously found involved in multiple traffic violations with the traffic department imposing a fine worth ₹27,000 against 21 challans issued.

Pawar clarified that the vehicle owner recently paid all pending dues, although the owner needed to comply with other regulations.

Earlier this week, a team of police tried to approach the Khedkar family to verify relevant documents of the car but there was no response from them. The police subsequently served a notice to Puja for her alleged use of a beacon on a private car.

Puja was recently transferred from Pune to Washim after allegations of high-handedness during her probationary period at the Pune district collectorate. A controversy erupted over her reported demands for separate office space, an official vehicle, and other demands.

Hindustan Times tried to reach out to Puja and her father Dilip but the calls went unanswered.

A team of Pune rural police on Saturday visited the residence of the Khedkar family in Aundh but found no one there.

Earlier an FIR has been filed against Puja’s mother Manorama after an old video went viral in which she is seen brandishing a gun.

Manoj Yadav, police inspector at Paud police station, said the Khedkar family is not cooperating during the investigation. “We tried to call them but there has been no response. Our team also visited their residence in Aundh, but no one was present there.”