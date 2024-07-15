‘Accused on the run, their phones switched off’: Police after IAS officer Puja Khedkar's parents booked

After an FIR was registered against parents of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly threatening a farmer, Pune Rural Police said on Monday that the accused are on the run and have switched off their phones. Manorama Khedkar, mother of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, seen brandishing a firearm in the viral video. (VIDEO GRAB)

“The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We also reached their residence but they are not available,” Pankaj Deshmukh, SP, Pune Rural, told news agency ANI.

Police teams are conducting searches for Khedkar's parents, Deshmukh added.

“Several teams, including officials from the local crime branch and local police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places with some farmhouses and residences. When found, we will question them and take action accordingly,” the officer stated.

Manorama and Dilip Khedkar are among seven people who were booked based on the complaint by the farmer, a local who claimed he was threatened by Manorama Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer's mother.

In a recent viral video, the mother was seen brandishing a firearm and purportedly threatening villagers in Mulshi taluka of the Pune district. According to police, the video was recorded in June 2023.

After a probe, a case was filed against the accused under sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (25) of the Arms Act.

The family, however, has claimed through their lawyer that the gun seen in the video was used to avoid further escalation of the argument and in self-defence. They also said that they have all valid permissions for possession of the weapon.