Pune Police issues notice to IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother over gun licence

The Pune city police issued a notice to Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, questioning her firearm licence following an FIR registered against her at Pune rural police. Manorama seen brandishing a firearm. (VIDEO GRAB)

Police posted a notice on the wall of the bungalow of the Khedkar family in the Aundh area on Saturday.

Manorama got a firearm licence in 2000 and accordingly, a ‘F 25 Bore Webley and Scott Pistol’ is allowed to be used for legitimate purposes, said officials.

In a recent viral video, Manorama was seen brandishing a firearm and purportedly threatening villagers in Mulshi taluka, Pune district. Police said the video was captured in June 2023.

Following an investigation, rural police filed a case under sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 (25) of the Arms Act.

Commissioner of police, Pune, Amitesh Kumar, said, “The license was issued for legitimate use only. But after the FIR filed against her, we have issued a notice.’’

In a statement issued on behalf of the Khedkars, advocate Ravindra Sutar had earlier said that the gun, seen in the video, was used to avoid further escalation of the argument and self-defence. Sutar claimed his client has all valid permissions for possession of a gun.

“The land in question was purchased by my client and we have all valid documents to prove it. She was there on June 4, 2023, to clean the plot, but faced hurdles from some people. We have also registered an FIR against accused,” said Sutar, adding the issue on the ownership of the land is pending in court. “We have submitted all necessary documents on the behalf of my client in the court. The matter is sub-judice and hence we don’t wish to comment on this further,” Sutar added.