Home / India News / Trainee policemen taken ill after dinner at Bihar police facility
india news

Trainee policemen taken ill after dinner at Bihar police facility

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Four trainee Bihar policemen were administered saline after the suspected food poisoning and kept under observation for about four hours. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)
By Sandeep Bhaskar

At least 35 trainee policemen fell ill after dinner and were hospitalised in Bihar’s Motihari on Sunday evening. Ramesh Kumar Sah, deputy superintendent of police, said the policemen complained of uneasiness and started vomiting followed by diarrhoea.

“While four policemen were administered saline and kept under observation for about four hours, others were discharged after necessary medication,” said Sah.

A private agency hired for supplying food served chapati, vegetables, and kheer in the dinner. “Prima facie, the illness appears to be caused by food poisoning. However, the exact cause could be known after the examination of the food sample,” said Anjani Kumar, civil surgeon, East Champaran.

Also Read: Extortionists arrested in joint ops by Bihar, Chandigarh Police

Sah said there may have been a problem with kheer served to the police personnel and that both the food supplier and cook have been taken into custody. He added a food sample has been collected was being sent for examination to a lab.

