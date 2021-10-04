Home / India News / Extortionists arrested in joint ops by Bihar, Chandigarh Police
Extortionists arrested in joint ops by Bihar, Chandigarh Police

The arrested were identified as Shambhu Prasad, Ram Surat Patel, and Ayan Khan. They all hailed from Bihar’s East Champaran district. (Shutterstock image)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:10 AM IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar

A joint team of Chandigarh and Raxual police on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly trying to extort 10 lakh from a Chandigarh-based businessman recently.

Shashi Bhushan Thakur, Raxaul inspector said the police team from Chandigarh came here on September 3 in search of the extortionists. “While two of them were arrested from Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district, one was arrested from Ramgarhwa,” said Thakur.

Another police officer confirmed that all the three were wanted by Chandigarh police in connection with a case of attempted extortion of 10 lakh from businessman Manish Tiwari.

Those arrested were identified as Shambhu Prasad, a resident of Srirampur, Ramgarhwa’s Ram Surat Patel, and Ayan Khan, a resident of Islampur in Raxaul subdivision.

Manish Tiwari, who hails from Raxaul, runs his business in Chandigarh, said a police officer.

