Indian Railways cancels 287 trains. Check full list here

The Indian Railways cancelled a total of 287 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited.

According to a report, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Kisan SPL, Pune Parcel Express, Passenger SPL and Unreserved SPL.

People who had scheduled their travel for the day may check if their respective trains are in the list before leaving for the journey to avoid any inconvenience.

Here's a full list of the cancelled trains:

00101 , 00103 , 00112 , 00262 , 00402 , 00804 , 00971 , 00979 , 01539 , 01540 , 03042 , 03051 , 03057 , 03060 , 03068 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03091 , 03094 , 03411 , 03412 , 03427 , 03428 , 03461 , 03529 , 03530 , 03592 , 04153 , 04154 , 04193 , 04194 , 04360 , 05137 , 05138 , 05219 , 05220 , 05245 , 05246 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05347 , 05348 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05405 , 05717 , 05718 , 06941 , 07369 , 07370 , 07795 , 07796 , 07869 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08303 , 08304 , 08437 , 08438 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 12023 , 12024 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12267 , 12268 , 12325 , 12358 , 12367 , 12370 , 12394 , 12558 , 12561 , 12572 , 12595 , 12614 , 12873 , 12987 , 12988 , 13141 , 13142 , 13257 , 13307 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14211 , 14212 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14309 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14521 , 14522 , 14523 , 14673 , 14674 , 14813 , 14814 , 14823 , 14824 , 14888 , 15011 , 15012 , 15035 , 15036 , 15039 , 15040 , 15053 , 15054 , 15057 , 15083 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15127 , 15160 , 15273 , 15657 , 15658 , 15707 , 15708 , 15709 , 15710 , 16579 , 16580 , 18413 , 18414 , 19407 , 19576 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22453 , 22454 , 22918 , 25036 , 31191 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31412 , 31414 , 31511 , 31512 , 31514 , 31612 , 31711 , 31712 , 31741 , 31811 , 31812 , 31911 , 31912 , 32211 , 32213 , 32252 , 33311 , 33512 , 33514 , 33651 , 33711 , 33712 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33814 , 33815 , 34111 , 34112 , 34114 , 34352 , 34411 , 34412 , 34511 , 34712 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 34791 , 34811 , 34812 , 34813 , 34814 , 34815 , 34881 , 34882 , 34914 , 34935 , 34937 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 37111 , 37112 , 37117 , 37118 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37246 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37316 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37349 , 37354 , 37385 , 37386 , 37391 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37521 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37741 , 37742 , 37743 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37912 , 38302 , 38304 , 38306 , 38402 , 38404 , 38408 , 38702 , 38703 , 38704 , 38801 , 38802 , 38803 , 52540 , 52541 , 52591 , 52596 , 52598 , 52965 , 52966

Meanwhile, the IRCTC has fully restored its services of cooked meals in trains. The services were suspended as a precautionary measure during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020. In a press release issued by the IRCTC, it was said services of providing cooked meals will resume from February 14, adding such food is already being served in 428 trains.