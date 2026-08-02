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Tatkal ticket booking is now faster on IRCTC's new website

Citing recent data, IRCTC said bookings done within first three minutes of the Tatkal window increased by over 5%.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026, 11:19:35 IST
By HT Correspondent
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More passengers are now completing Tatkal ticket bookings within the first few minutes after the launch of the revamped Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, according to the government ticketing website.

Indian Railways. (PTI file.)
Indian Railways. (PTI file.)

Citing recent data, IRCTC said bookings done within first three minutes of the Tatkal window increased by over 5%.

Also Read: ₹3.98L bribery case">CBI nabs IRCTC official, hospitality firm director in 3.98L bribery case

 
irctc‪indian railways‬
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