Traveller from Sharjah arrested with 2.75 kg gold worth 3.8 crore at Delhi airport

Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday seized 2,755 grams of gold valued at ₹3.8 crore and arrested an Indian passenger in connection with an alleged gold smuggling attempt.

The gold, concealed in paste form, was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

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The passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah by Flight No. IX-136 on June 1, was intercepted at the bus gate upon arrival.

Acting on intelligence input, officials launched a follow-up operation onboard the aircraft to trace and recover the suspected contraband. During a detailed search of the aircraft, officers recovered two black-coloured pouches weighing approximately 3,550 grams.

The gold in paste form were found concealed in pouches beneath Seat No. 22C, which was located immediately in front of Seat No. 23C occupied by the suspect passenger, officials said.

Authorities said the recovered gold was appraised at a tariff value of ₹3,80,48,523. The gold, concealed in paste form, was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. Two men booked for smuggling gold at Delhi airport {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway. Two men booked for smuggling gold at Delhi airport {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a similar incident, two Indian passengers were booked at the Indira Gandhi International airport on May 13 for attempting to smuggle 233.5gm and 117gm of gold, respectively, Customs officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a similar incident, two Indian passengers were booked at the Indira Gandhi International airport on May 13 for attempting to smuggle 233.5gm and 117gm of gold, respectively, Customs officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officials added that the two had arrived on different flights from Jeddah and Doha at Terminal 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officials added that the two had arrived on different flights from Jeddah and Doha at Terminal 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Detailed examination revealed a modus operandi wherein water bottles had been specially modified with fake bottoms concealing circular pieces of raw gold coated with silver colour and meticulously crafted to fit inside,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Detailed examination revealed a modus operandi wherein water bottles had been specially modified with fake bottoms concealing circular pieces of raw gold coated with silver colour and meticulously crafted to fit inside,” said an official. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A video shared by Customs officials showed an official slamming a blue water bottle on the floor, leading to the recovery of a circular bottom which later turned out to be gold. DRI busts airport gold-smuggling racket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video shared by Customs officials showed an official slamming a blue water bottle on the floor, leading to the recovery of a circular bottom which later turned out to be gold. DRI busts airport gold-smuggling racket {{/usCountry}}

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In another incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had busted an alleged gold-smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 3 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth ₹4.8 crore and arresting a food outlet employee accused of helping ferry the contraband out of the airport.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanjeev K Jha ...Read More Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.



His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.



Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.



His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures. Read Less

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