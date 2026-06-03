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Traveller from Sharjah arrested with 2.75 kg gold worth 3.8 crore at Delhi airport

The passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah by Flight No. IX-136 on June 1, was intercepted at the bus gate upon arrival.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 09:34 pm IST
By Sanjeev K Jha
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Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday seized 2,755 grams of gold valued at 3.8 crore and arrested an Indian passenger in connection with an alleged gold smuggling attempt.

The gold, concealed in paste form, was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger, who had arrived from Sharjah by Flight No. IX-136 on June 1, was intercepted at the bus gate upon arrival.

Acting on intelligence input, officials launched a follow-up operation onboard the aircraft to trace and recover the suspected contraband. During a detailed search of the aircraft, officers recovered two black-coloured pouches weighing approximately 3,550 grams.

The gold in paste form were found concealed in pouches beneath Seat No. 22C, which was located immediately in front of Seat No. 23C occupied by the suspect passenger, officials said.

Authorities said the recovered gold was appraised at a tariff value of 3,80,48,523. The gold, concealed in paste form, was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

In another incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had busted an alleged gold-smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing 3 kg of smuggled foreign-origin gold worth 4.8 crore and arresting a food outlet employee accused of helping ferry the contraband out of the airport.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjeev K Jha

Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.

His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.

Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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