...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Traveller from Uganda isolated over Ebola symptoms in Bengaluru tests negative

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday that no Ebola Virus Disease case had been confirmed in India and that the traveller remained stable

Updated on: May 27, 2026 09:04 am IST
By Arun Dev
Advertisement

A 28 year old woman from Uganda who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru after developing a mild body ache days after arriving in India has tested negative for Ebola, officials said.

A repeat test after 48 hours of observation will also take place as an additional precautionary measure. (Reuters file photo)

The woman, who landed at Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 after travelling from Uganda through Ahmedabad, was moved to the State run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar after officials tracking passengers from Ebola affected regions detected signs of fatigue and later recorded mild symptoms.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday that no Ebola Virus Disease case had been confirmed in India and that the traveller remained stable.

“The Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving Ebola Virus Disease situation in view of recent outbreaks reported in parts of Africa,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said samples collected from the woman were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Amid the alert, Karnataka’s Health Department has identified dedicated quarantine, isolation and treatment facilities in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

In Bengaluru, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been designated as the isolation centre, while the Epidemic Diseases Hospital will function as the quarantine and treatment facility. In Mangaluru, Srinivas Port Hospital under the New Mangalore Port Authority has been identified as the quarantine centre and Wenlock District Hospital as the isolation and treatment facility.

The measures follow directions issued by the Union Health Ministry asking States and Union Territories to strengthen surveillance, hospital preparedness and rapid response systems.

The WHO recently classified the Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

quarantine ebola uganda bengaluru
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Traveller from Uganda isolated over Ebola symptoms in Bengaluru tests negative
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.