Tree felled for NH widening kills birds in Malappuram

An earth mover driver was on Friday arrested and the contractor booked by the Kerala forest department officials for “callously axing” an old tamarind tree in Malappuram district which resulted in the death of many birds, including waterfowls, cormorants, herons and chicks on Thursday.

The tree was axed as a part of the National Highway 66 widening work in VKP Angadi in the district after which several nests perished, inviting sharp criticism from environmentalists.

After the photos and videos of the incident were widely shared on social media platforms, forest minister A K Saseendran directed officials to book those responsible for it.

He directed the divisional forest officer to visit the area and submit a report to him. Public works minister Mohammad Riyas also condemned the incident and sought a report from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). “It is really sad. We will ensure such incidents don’t occur,” said Riyas.

In the video many birds especially cormorants and herons were seen helplessly fluttering around the tree when an earth remover axed the huge tree without any warning after blocking the roads. While many birds died, some of the injured chicks could be seen crawling on the road. Bird watchers said usually there is a protocol for cutting such trees and authorities have to ensure that there are no nests or birds. They have to take permission from the social forestry department also, said a bird watcher, who did not wish to be named.

“It was a heart-rending incident and another example of cruelty towards birds and animals. Local people told us that three sacks full of dead birds and chicks were removed after the tree came down,” said a bird watcher from Thrissur K Manoj adding that a little care would have saved lives of many birds.

A senior forest official, who did not want to be named, said a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act as cormorants fall in the schedule 4 of the protected category.