Trek undertaken by PM on Man vs Wild to be developed as ‘Modi trail’

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:43 IST

The Uttarakhand tourism department, in an effort to attract more tourists, would develop the trekking route taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adventurer Bear Grylls as Modi Trail, said officials of tourism department on Tuesday evening.

The trekking route in the famous national park was the one which was visited by PM Modi and Grylls during the shoot of Discovery channel’s popular TV show Man Vs Wild. The episode was telecast on August 12.

“The trek where PM Modi and Grylls visited during the episode inside Jim Corbett National Park would be developed as Modi Trail. The trekking route will be publicised as a separate identity in the famous national park,” said Satpal Maharaj, minister of tourism, Uttarakhand while speaking to mediapersons on it.

He added, “During the episode, PM Modi displayed courage in the wilderness of the park. The trekking route would help in attracting more tourists and wildlife enthusiasts towards it.”

“The visitors of the park would surely be excited to visit the Modi Trail also. The move will make it more popular which is already world famous for its rich wildlife, especially the tigers.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also congratulated PM Modi for the Man Vs Wild episode shot in state’s Jim Corbett National Park.

“The episode was seen by people of more than 150 countries. That means they are now aware of the popular park. It has helped in increasing its popularity across the world,” he said.

He further added, “Also, after this show, it would attract more tourists and visitors towards it which in turn would help in generating employment for the residents of the area.”

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 19:42 IST