PM Modi’s Man vs Wild episode: From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood stars say ‘can’t wait to watch’

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Several Bollywood personalities have expressed their excitement for the upcoming special episode of the Discovery Channel series Man vs Wild, which is set to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guest. The episode will across several Discovery network channels, in eight languages, on Monday, August 12.

Taking to Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Besides being a unique show high on adventure and adrenaline, it will also shed light upon pressing issues like climate change and ways to protect our planet. Looking forward to watching our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji on Man Vs Wild with @BearGrylls tonight at 9 pm on @DiscoveryIN.” Akshay had interviewed the PM ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Sharing his excitement was filmmaker Karan Johar, who noted that environmental conservation was ‘the need of the hour’. He wrote on Twitter, “A strong message from our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi! Something we all need to contribute to ...environmental conservation is the need of the hour....thank you sir for all your endeavours.....”

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Great setting, great men, great mission. Can’t wait to watch this!” Discovery has already shared several clips from the episode, which have teased conversations about the PM’s cleanliness drive, and the adventures of his youth. Host Bear Grylls took to Twitter and wrote, “Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN - Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show!” The PM replied to the tweet with, “What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight!”

Actor Ajay Devgn joined in on the conversation and wrote that having a conversation about climate change is the ‘Call of the day!’ Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Eagerly awaiting to watch @narendramodi ji with @BearGrylls on Man Vs Wild tonight. I am sure this will boost India’s eco tourism and help nature conservation, with the world watching the program.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 14:59 IST