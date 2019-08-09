Bear Grylls gives PM Narendra Modi a spear on Man vs Wild, ‘My upbringing does not allow me to take a life,’ PM says

tv

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:48 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to feature in a special episode of nature survival show Man vs Wild, hosted by Bear Grylls. In the episode the PM will reveal interesting anecdotes about how he used to create bathing salts from dew as a child, and his encounters with wildlife in his youth, and the simple yet profound reason behind sending postcards across the country to celebrate the first rains. PM Modi will also speak about his keen interest in environmental conservation and values of respecting nature.

Here are some excerpts from the episode, due to air across 12 Discovery network channels, in eight languages, on August 12 at 9 pm.

Responding to Grylls, when he points out evident dangers lurking in their vicinity, PM Modi says, “We should not take this place as a danger zone. When we go against nature then everything becomes dangerous; human beings too become dangerous. On the other hand, if we co-operate with nature, then she also co-operates with us.”

Grylls gives PM Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack from a tiger. To which, PM Modi replies, “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on it (the spear) since you insist!”

When asked by Grylls about the need to keep India clean, the Prime Minister, said, “Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:02 IST