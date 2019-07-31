Arjun Kapoor on PM Narendra Modi’s Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls: ‘Outstanding’

tv

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:04 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media after watching the promo of Bear Gryll’s next edition of Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it ‘outstanding’. In the Instagram video, Arjun can be heard saying, “Modi ji and Bear Grylls...outstanding! Kudos to you guys at Discovery for pulling this off. I am so, so, so excited to watch this.”

Arjun captioned the video, “I would like to say to our prime minister, ‘Modi ji, you have done such amazing work for our country. To see you and your personality emerge in moments like this makes us even more proud as Indians to watch every single thing that you do. Thank you.’”

Shot in Jim Corbett National Park, the special episode focuses on wildlife conservation and issues related to environmental change. PM Modi and Grylls are even seen making a raft and crossing a jungle river together. The show will be telecast on August 12.

Watch: PM Modi to feature in ‘Man vs Wild’ with Bear Grylls

Earlier, in a statement, the PM said about the show, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

The host of the show added, “It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation.”

