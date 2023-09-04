Amid BJP's attack on INDIA bloc over Udhayanidhi, here's what TMC said on DMK leader's remark

Trinamool Congress on Monday condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, calling it 'most unfortunate.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh.(ANI Twitter)

“His comment is most unfortunate. This is not related with INDIA alliance. We (TMC) strongly condemn it. He should change his comment”, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI.

“We should prefer the secular structure. Param Dharm Sahishnuta (Tolerance is the supreme faith). I am from Hindu dharma, someone from other faiths. We must respect all religions”, Ghosh added.ALSO READ: Amid Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks row, father's podcast targets BJPThe TMC spokesperson's statement comes amid the massive political slugfest over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. The son of Tamil Nadu chief minister is facing backlash over his remark calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated", he was quoted saying.The Bharatiya Janata Party tore into the ‘INDIA’ alliance of which DMK is the member, accusing it of insulting Hinduism. ““For the last two days, the INDIA alliance has been insulting Sanatana Dharma. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending Sanatan Dharma just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our Sanatan Dharma”, Union home minister Amit Shah said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Under fire from the BJP over Udhayanidhi's remark, the Congress on Monday said it respects all religions but every party has the freedom to express its own views.

“Our view is clear. ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ (respect for all religions) is the Congress’ ideology. But you have to understand every political party has the freedom to tell their views….We are respecting everybody’s belief", Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said at a press conference.

