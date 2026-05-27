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Trinamool MP Dastidar, other party MLAs join BJP-chaired meetings after Bengal poll rout

Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and several party MLAs attended the administrative meetings chaired by BJP leaders.

Published on: May 27, 2026 10:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and several party MLAs attended the administrative meetings chaired by BJP leaders on Tuesday, triggering fresh speculation over unrest within the TMC after its defeat in the recent assembly elections.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, along with MLAs Anisur Rahaman Bidesh, Bina Mondal and Abdul Matin Muhammad, attended a meeting chaired by CM Suvendu Adhikari.(HT)

Dastidar, along with TMC MLAs Anisur Rahaman Bidesh, Bina Mondal and Abdul Matin Muhammad, attended a meeting chaired by CM Suvendu Adhikari in Nadia district.

“We never got any calls (to attend administrative meetings) in the last five years. But I said on the first day (after coming to power) that we would invite all legislators of the areas concerned and some selected MPs. Today the MP of Barasat was invited. She attended the meeting. Some legislators of the opposition party (TMC) also joined,” Adhikari said.

“She (Dastidar) was allowed to speak. She cooperated. Shook hands. She said that she had been invited to such meetings (organised by the previous TMC-government) even in the past but was never allowed to speak. We want the people to reap the benefits of the double-engine government. Let rivalry stay only during the polls,” he added.

 
tmc suvendu adhikari kakoli ghosh dastidar tmc-bjp bjp bengal
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