Triptych of Maharana Pratap of Mewar: Culture, agriculture, and natural wealt

"Rana Pratap iss Bharat Bhumi ke mukti mantra ka gayak hai / Rana Pratap azaadi ka aparajit Kaal Vidhyaka hai." When modern India's finest poet of ‘veer raas’ (heroic emotion or bravery) Narendra Mishra, recites these verses dedicated to Maharana Pratap of Mewar, his magisterial diction brings to life the drama and traumas of history. Loosely translated the verse likens Rana Pratap to one who is singing the mantra of freedom in the soil of Bharat; his Freedom never relinquished, making him transcend Time. A statue of Maharana Pratap is seen in this image.(HT File Photo)

19 January 2024 marked the 427th anniversary of Rana Pratap who left for his heavenly abode, or 'Vaikunthdhaam' as the poet would say. Passage of centuries has deepened respect and understanding of the pre-modern age 16th century CE; when iconic warrior-kings of Mewar, like Maharana Sanga and Maharana Pratap could bring together diverse social groups, communities to work, rally and fight for causes far larger than their kingdoms.

"Rana Pratap emerges in an age when the entire Kshatriya identity or asmita was lost, drowned as it were in a sea of convenience-seeking," wrote Pt Mishra in a book released during Rana Pratap’s statue unveiling by President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil at Udaipur airport on 30 June 2009.

"Rana Pratap is not just a protector of Mewar but a custodian of its natural wealth,” said Dr Shri Krishna 'Jugnu', a Sanskrit scholar-teacher and writer, whose roots lie in Mewar. “The Kingdom had silver, zinc mines yielding enormous revenues since the 12th century CE. The goal of Mughal armies was to first capture silver mines at Dariba. They were successful for a while and carted away silver used to mint imperial coins. At Zawar, Rana ensured that zinc mines were safe from Mughal clutches. He strategically used the area’s geography, support of Bhil tribals and Meenas to keep Mughal armies at bay, year after year,” explained Dr Shri Krishna in AIR Central English Features broadcast aptly titled 'Beyond Haldighati'.

Dr Paul T Craddock, a British archaeo-metallurgist of global repute, studied mines of Zawar, Dariba and Agucha in Mewar to report: "The remains of early mining and metallurgy we have studied are as sophisticated as anything further West, and there are no parallels or analogies anywhere for the zinc smelting processes that we have uncovered in the Zawar mines near Udaipur, Mewar. This was the sharp edge of technical innovation, taking place on a major scale well away from Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. We can safely say it was the start of the industrial revolution in the Kingdom of Mewar, 500 years before it began in the West."

The production of lead, silver and zinc in ancient India (with IC Freestone, LK Gurjar, A Middleton, L Willies and Prof. K.T.M. Hegde of the MS Baroda University) is one of Dr Craddock’s pioneering reports.

It transforms understanding of pre-modern societies through the perspective of large-scale economic activities underway. Dr Craddock added another facet when he said, “it would suffice to say in India by the 12th century CE, production of zinc at Zawar was beginning on an industrial scale…we can thus confirm Zawar as the earliest known zinc mine in the world.”

Having conducted original research on agriculture, agri-sciences and astrology in 16th and 17th centuries CE, Dr Shri Krishna underscored the importance of original works in Sanskrit available in archives in Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur besides the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.

“Pratap's biggest contribution, and the most visionary and long-lasting, are three major works of Chakrapani Misra,” he said adding, “The first and most famous is Vishwa Vallabh, dedicated to agriculture and agri-sciences. Think of it, in 16th century CE, the work commissioned by Rana Pratap was titled 'Vishwa'. His vision was global; he was thinking for a world far beyond the limited confines of Mewar!”

Chakrapani presents, in chaste poetic Sanskrit, the importance of preserving an entire ecosystem. Said Dr Shri Krishna, “Vrishti, vann and vayu - rain, forest, and the air, this was the focus of Mewar even when the threat of battles was imminent and real. Water and water bodies were given due importance long before the United Nations could think of Sustainable Developmental Goals! Mewar under Rana Pratap was showing the way with authentic research and technical documents; this was our ancient knowledge, and we had the competence to accomplish it for public good." Chakrapani Mishra's works include 'Muhurthamala' and 'Rajyabhishekh paddhati'; these Sanskrit works are documentation of living heritage of those times.

Tracing a long journey from 16th century CE to modern times, Dr SK Sharma, zonal research director of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology said, “Mewar’s contribution to agriculture can best be understood through its water bodies, lakes, and well-planned water management systems. That is why Udaipur till date is known as the city of lakes.”

Atop the picturesque Moti Magri in Udaipur, the Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti is working towards realizing several objectives of the Rana. “Ecology, environmental protection and afforestation are major objectives for us,” said Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar who as Samiti head is working on development initiatives in heritage-cities of Gogunda, Chavand where the legacy of Rana Pratap continues to remain alive.

Dr Lakshyaraj, whose family is directly descended from Maharana Pratap, said, “We have not given equal attention to other facets of this great leader's life and times. His deep concern about agriculture and agri-practices is a major domain which has been ignored and not given its due."

In the age of climate change, carbon footprints and deforestation, lessons from Maharana Pratap and Mewar seem more relevant, essential, and imperative.