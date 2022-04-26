Tripura anti-drug drive: 99 held in 84 cases lodged in Jan, Feb

AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said 99 people have been arrested under 84 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases registered in January and February. He added the seizure of contraband items has been comparatively higher compared to that under the previous Left Front rule in the state

“ The picture is comparatively clear. With police initiative, the number of seizures of contraband items is much higher than before,” Deb tweeted.

The Tripura Police have seized contraband including 10,176 kilograms of ganja, 1,550 grams of heroin, and 33,312 cough syrup bottles.

Last year, 501 people were arrested in 352 cases of NDPS, compared to 406 in 291 cases in 2020. Sixty-seven people were arrested in NDPS cases in 2015 followed by 62 the next year and 65 in 2017. Seventy-two such cases were registered in 2015 followed by 56 in 2016 and 83 in 2017.