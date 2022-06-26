Tripura bypoll results: CM Manik Saha wins key Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes

BJP candidates, including chief minister Manik Saha, won two seats, while the Congress bagged one assembly constituency as votes were counted for the high-stakes by-elections in Tripura on Sunday morning.

Tripura chief minister and BJP candidate Manik Saha won the Town Bardowali assembly seat by 6,104 votes against his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress. Saha won 17,181 votes, while Asish Kumar secured 11,077 votes.

Saha, who is not a member of the assembly, had to win the election to continue as the chief minister.

Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed the chief minister of the state last month after then CM Biplab Deb's sudden resignation.

He will now resign as an MP after being elected to the assembly, as per the rules.

In the Agartala seat, Sudip Roy Barman, who had resigned as a BJP MLA and joined the Congress in February, won by 3,163 votes against BJP candidate Ashok Saha.

Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies witnessed a multi-corner electoral fight with all major political parties - BJP, Congress, Left Front, TMC and Tipra Motha fielding candidates.

In Jubarajnagar, BJP's Malina Debnath won by 4,572 votes against Salendra Chandra Nath of the CPI(M). Jubarajnagar is the CPI (M)'s traditional bastion.

The BJP also won Surma with its candidate Swapna Das ahead by 5,589 votes against Independent candidate Baburam Satnami.

The TMC, which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, was performing dismally with its candidates at the distant fourth spot in all the seats.

The counting for the by-elections, which were held on June 23, began at 8 am.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the areas where the by-election was held. Police said they are maintaining a close vigil on the situation.

