Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: Vote counting begins on Boxanagar, Dhanpur seats

Tripura Bypoll Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the September 5 byelections to the state's Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly segments began at 8am on Friday and is currently underway. The results will be declared later in the day.

By-polls to Tripura’s Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly seats were held on Tuesday. (PTI)

On both the seats, there was a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) as two other opposition parties – the TIPRA Motha and the Congress – did not field their respective candidates. While the ruling party fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath from Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively, the CPI(M) fielded Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).

The bypolls in Boxanagar were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting CPI(M) legislator Samsul Haque. In Dhanpur, on the other hand, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, who contested the state assembly elections earlier this year, resigned from the seat days after her election.