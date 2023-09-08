News / India News / Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to start at 8am
Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to start at 8am

Sep 08, 2023 07:21 AM IST
Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: The seven seats -- Bageshwar, Ghosi, Puthuppally, Dhupguri, Dumri, Boxanagar and Dhanpur -- went to poll on September 5.

The results of bypolls for seven assembly seats in six states will be announced today. These bypolls are seen as a significant test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the ruling BJP-led NDA, with implications for upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seven assembly seats where bypolls were held are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. These by-elections have witnessed a united front from the INDIA alliance in certain constituencies, notably Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dumri in Jharkhand.

Out of these seven seats, three were previously held by the BJP, and one each by the Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), JMM, and Congress. The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh became vacant due to the resignation of Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who subsequently joined the BJP.

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:21 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: Key details on Dhupguri seat in West Bengal

    CPI(M)'s Ishwar Chandra Roy is contesting as the candidate of the Congress-Left alliance in the seat, while the ruling TMC has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy. The BJP has nominated Tapasi Roy. The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishu Pada Ray earlier this year.

    Personnel of the central armed police forces and state police are guarding the strong room on the second campus of North Bengal University in Jalpaiguri, an official said as per news agency PTI.

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:10 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: What you need to know about two by-elections in Tripura

    Counting of votes to both the seats in Triputa- Boxanagar and Dhanpur — will take place at Sonamura Girls' HS School. "There is tight security at the counting centre,” Sepahijala district magistrate Vishal Kumar told news agency PTI.

    The ECI has taken necessary steps to conduct the counting in a transparent way, the official said.

    BJP's Tafajjal Hussain, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from Boxanagar, is contesting against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain in the sear.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: Dumri seat in Jharkhand preps for counting of votes

    The counting centre has been set up at Krishi Bazar Samiti, Pachambha, in Giridih district, news agency PTI reported quoting an election official ahead of the counting to Dumri assembly bypolls.

    "In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise," Giridih Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Naman Priesh Lakra told PTI, adding, “Central Armed Police Force and various wings of Jharkhand police have been deployed to ensure free and fair counting.”

     

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:50 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: Why Bageshwar seat fell vacant?

    The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the death of MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He had won the seat four times since 2007.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: What about Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand

    For Bageshwar assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand, the counting will be done at 14 tables with 130 polling personnel on the job, district magistrate Anuradha Pal said.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:43 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: Why Ghosi seat fell vacant?

    In Uttar Pradesh, Ghosi seat fell vacant after the resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan. He rejoined the BJP.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    Bypoll results 2023 LIVE updates: What you need to know about Ghosi seat

    The by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi saw the INDIA alliance putting up a united front. The voting was moderate at around 50.77 per cent. For the BJP, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath led the campaign. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also addressed an election meeting in Ghosi.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    Bageshwar bypoll results LIVE: Seat fell vacant after the death of Chandan Ram Das

    The Bageshwar seat fell vacant after the death BJP leader and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He had won the seat four times since 2007.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:30 AM IST

    Ghosi bypoll results: Shivpal Yadav expects Sudhakar Singh to win

    Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said that the people of Ghosi have voted for Sudhakar Singh and he would win the bypolls.

    “Samajwadi Party has made all-out efforts to get seats for the INDIA bloc. We have been camping at Ghosi. People of Ghosi have cast votes in large numbers and these votes will result in the victory of SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. He will win the Ghosi seat,” said Shivpal Yadav.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    Bypoll results live updates: Counting of votes to start at 8am

    The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am at centres set up in the respective states.

