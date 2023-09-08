Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to start at 8am

The results of bypolls for seven assembly seats in six states will be announced today. These bypolls are seen as a significant test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the ruling BJP-led NDA, with implications for upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The seven assembly seats where bypolls were held are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. These by-elections have witnessed a united front from the INDIA alliance in certain constituencies, notably Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dumri in Jharkhand. Bypoll election results 2023 LIVE updates: Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the Dumri bypoll, at Roshan Tunda in Giridih district.

Out of these seven seats, three were previously held by the BJP, and one each by the Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), JMM, and Congress. The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh became vacant due to the resignation of Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who subsequently joined the BJP.