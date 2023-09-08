Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: SP to retain or BJP to win? Counting of votes from 8am

Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the September 5 byelection to Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi assembly segment will begin at 8am on Friday. On the polling day, around 50% of the electorate exercised their right to vote, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data. As many as 4.30 lakh voters will eligible to exercise their franchise in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh (For Representation)

The bypoll was necessitated because of the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting legislator from Ghosi. In July, Chauhan resigned as MLA after returning to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Samajwadi Party (SP); he joined the SP from the BJP in January last year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. While the saffron party won the elections, Chauhan was victorious from Ghosi.

For the byelection, meanwhile, the BJP fielded Chauhan, while Sudhakar Singh was the SP's candidate. The Congress opted to support the Samajwadi candidate, while former chief minister Maywati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), too, did not field its candidate.