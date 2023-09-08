News / India News / Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: SP to retain or BJP to win? Counting of votes from 8am
Live

Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: SP to retain or BJP to win? Counting of votes from 8am

Sep 08, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 50% of the electorate voted in the September 5 byelection.

Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the September 5 byelection to Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi assembly segment will begin at 8am on Friday. On the polling day, around 50% of the electorate exercised their right to vote, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

As many as 4.30 lakh voters will eligible to exercise their franchise in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh (For Representation)
As many as 4.30 lakh voters will eligible to exercise their franchise in the Ghosi assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh (For Representation)

The bypoll was necessitated because of the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, the sitting legislator from Ghosi. In July, Chauhan resigned as MLA after returning to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Samajwadi Party (SP); he joined the SP from the BJP in January last year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. While the saffron party won the elections, Chauhan was victorious from Ghosi.

For the byelection, meanwhile, the BJP fielded Chauhan, while Sudhakar Singh was the SP's candidate. The Congress opted to support the Samajwadi candidate, while former chief minister Maywati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), too, did not field its candidate.

  • Sep 08, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: Why was byelection necessitated?

    The seat fell vacant as its sitting legislator, Dara Singh Chauhan, resigned as MLA in July, and returned to the BJP. In January 2022, Chauhan left the party for the SP ahead of the assembly polls, and won Ghosi on the latter's ticket.

  • Sep 08, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    Ghosi bypoll results Live Updates: Votes to be counted today

    The counting of votes for the September 5 byelection will commence at 8am. The contest is between the ruling BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan and Sudhakar Singh of the the SP, the main opposition party.

ghosi uttar pradesh

