Tripura CM in Delhi to meet senior leaders; agenda not clear yet

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb left for New Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior leaders there. The visit comes a day after some Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, were booked for allegedly misbehaving with Tripura police on August 8.

West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, and Tripura unit leaders Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das were booked in the case that was lodged two days after 14 Trinamool Congress leaders and activists were arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew guidelines while coming back from Ambassa in Dhalai district after a clash a clash with the ruling BJP people.

Deb’s visit to Delhi is considered to be vital ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. Official sources said he is going to meet senior leaders to discuss organisational matters.

However, BJP sources said state unit party chief Dr Manik Saha is also going to Delhi today. He is expected to discuss organisational matter with the senior leaders.

“Our chief minister visits Delhi two-three times a month. Though we don’t know much, but the purpose of his visit has always been the development of Tripura,” said BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

There are speculations that the attempt of Trinamool Congress to form its base in the northeastern state ahead of the polls would be taken up for discussion.

There was no comment from the party on whether Deb was called by senior leaders in Delhi.