Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura CM in Delhi to meet senior leaders; agenda not clear yet
india news

Tripura CM in Delhi to meet senior leaders; agenda not clear yet

Biplab Kumar Deb’s visit to Delhi is considered to be vital ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. Official sources said he is going to meet senior leaders to discuss organisational matters
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (File photo)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb left for New Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior leaders there. The visit comes a day after some Trinamool Congress heavyweights, including Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, were booked for allegedly misbehaving with Tripura police on August 8.

West Bengal minister Bratya Basu, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, and Tripura unit leaders Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das were booked in the case that was lodged two days after 14 Trinamool Congress leaders and activists were arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 curfew guidelines while coming back from Ambassa in Dhalai district after a clash a clash with the ruling BJP people.

Deb’s visit to Delhi is considered to be vital ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. Official sources said he is going to meet senior leaders to discuss organisational matters.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders booked for misbehaving with Tripura police

However, BJP sources said state unit party chief Dr Manik Saha is also going to Delhi today. He is expected to discuss organisational matter with the senior leaders.

“Our chief minister visits Delhi two-three times a month. Though we don’t know much, but the purpose of his visit has always been the development of Tripura,” said BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty.

There are speculations that the attempt of Trinamool Congress to form its base in the northeastern state ahead of the polls would be taken up for discussion.

There was no comment from the party on whether Deb was called by senior leaders in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP