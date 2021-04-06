Tripura district council polls begin amid tight security

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) polls began on Tuesday amid tight security.

Polling started from 7am.

Adequate security arrangements for the polls have been made, as 26 companies of Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF), 3,435 police personnel, 5,684 Tripura State Rifles ( TSR) personnel, including 263 Home Guards, have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

Of the 30 TTAADC seats, 28 are elected while two are nominated. A total of 865,041 voters, including 436,548 males and 428,490 women, are to cast their votes at 1,244 polling stations.

A total of 157 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

If required, a re-poll will be conducted on April 7. Votes will be counted on April 10.

The election process will be completed on April 16.